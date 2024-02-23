Membership drive for actor Vijay's TVK will be done only through party's official app: Gen Secy N Anand

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N Anand on Friday stated that the membership drive for the party will be done only through the party's official app, and special camps will be held for the same.

"I have made it clear in my statement issued on Feburary 19 that membership recruitment drive will be done only through the official application of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and special camps will be held for membership recruitment," N Anand wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

The party's General Secretary also stated that the party's public meetings will be held only after the upcoming parliamentary elections as stated in the statement released by the actor and party's president Vijay on February 2.

He also requested cadres of the party and the public "not to believe any news spread based on conjecture or maliciously except for announcements made on the party's official social media".

Earlier on Thursday, reports claimed that the party is aiming to launch an special application for memberships and that the party's flag and symbol would be announced once the Election Commission of India (ECI) approves it.

On Monday, the party held a consultation meeting to discuss the membership drive and other intra-party developments at the party headquarters at Panaiyur, Chennai, and urged its functionaries to work in unison and ensure reach the target of two crore new members to the newborn party.

Actor Vijay plunged into politics earlier this month and launched his Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), expressing his intention to fight the 2026 assembly polls. Following criticism over Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's Tamil spelling, Vijay added an 'ik' as a conjunction to his party's name. This spell change will give the sound 'Vettrik' and not 'Vettri'.