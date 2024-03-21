Meeting on improving Sexual-Reproductive Health Rights for adolescent girls to be held on March 25

CHENNAI: The Centre for Women's Development and Research (CWDR) is conducting a consultation meeting on improving the Sexual-Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) of adolescent girls here on March 25.

The discussion on improving SRHR for adolescent girls will be done through advocacy and social mobilisation.

Through the notification of the event, it was stated that there are very few nonprofits dedicated to women's sexual and reproductive health issues.

"There are about 1.24 crore girls and boys between 11 and 19 years in Tamil Nadu. Hence, not providing sex education to adolescents leads to severe consequences like high number of teenage mothers and death due to unsafe abortion," the notification stated.

Hence, to address the issue, a consultation meeting is planned to improve the SRHR through advocacy and social mobilisation.