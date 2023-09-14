Reporters Diary: Meet-and-greet with EPS not casual anymore

CHENNAI: Gone are the days when the rank and file in the Opposition AIADMK could be seen moving here and there, between Edappadi K Palaniswami’s house and the party office in Royapettah, rubbing shoulders with him during his tenure as first-time Chief Minister.

After winning the legal battle over the post of AIADMK general secretary against O Panneerselvam, EPS is now a cordoned man behind closed doors.

“Meeting and a discussion with Palaniswami is now a structured and disciplined event unlike in the past. It used to be easy to meet him and spend time with him. Now, courtesy meetings are restricted to a few minutes. Even in the case of district secretaries, the communication is tighter, with EPS having the last word,” admitted a highly placed source instrumental in getting back the AIADMK functionaries into Team EPS.

“They are trying to follow the model of Jayalalithaa, who used to meet her party colleagues and functionaries with a lot of restrictions and time management. There were days when MLAs would fall asleep waiting for the CM in his chamber or stop his convoy to have a quick chat. But such things will now be a thing of the past,” said another AIADMK senior.

Whether this is good or bad, only time will determine. But, for party workers, this is discouraging as they lose quality time with the party leader. It was the only matinee idol MGR, who was always available for the “Kodipudikkum Kadaikodi Thondan – grassroot level cadre,” the senior added.