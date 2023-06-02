Meenambakkam records 42.4 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: Meenambakkam continues to record the highest mercury level in the State with 42.4 degree Celsius (108 degree Fahrenheit) on Friday which is the fourth time in the ongoing summer season due to the change in wind direction pattern.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated due to hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is very likely at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

As light to moderate northwesterlies/westerlies/southwesterlies prevails over the region in the lower tropospheric level. The delay in sea breeze to land in the city is one of the reasons for soaring temperature. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius and around 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for three days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Meenambakkam was 42.4 degree Celsius, followed by Nungambakkam at 41.9 degree Celsius, Tiruthani at 41.3 degrees Celsius, and Cuddalore and Vellore recorded 40.3 degree Celsius each.

Meenambakkam recorded the hottest city in the state on three occasions during this summer with 42.7 degree Celsius (May 16) and 41.6 degree Celsius (May 27), and 41 degree Celsius on June 1.

