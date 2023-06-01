Meenambakkam records 41 degree Celsius under influence of trough

CHENNAI: Under the influence of trough from west Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level, the State recorded a surge in the maximum temperature on Thursday.

While Meenambakkam recorded the highest of 41 degree Celsius maximum temperature for the third time this summer, Nungambakkam recorded 40.1 degree Celsius as the maximum temperature.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) also forecast that several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light or moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 29 degree Celsius.