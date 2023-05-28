Begin typing your search...

Meenambakkam hits record again at 41.6°C

The maximum temperature will further increase by two–four degrees Celsius and would record around 39-41 degrees Celsius in the interior districts of TN.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-05-28 01:30:51.0  )
Meenambakkam hits record again at 41.6°C
CHENNAI: Meenambakkam recorded the highest maximum temperature for the second time in Tamil Nadu in May with 41.6 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday due to light to moderate south-westerlies prevailing over the region in lower tropospheric levels.

A senior official of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the maximum temperature will further increase by two–four degrees Celsius and would record around 39-41 degrees Celsius in the interior districts of TN.

DTNEXT Bureau

