Meenambakkam hits record again at 41.6°C

CHENNAI: Meenambakkam recorded the highest maximum temperature for the second time in Tamil Nadu in May with 41.6 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday due to light to moderate south-westerlies prevailing over the region in lower tropospheric levels.

A senior official of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the maximum temperature will further increase by two–four degrees Celsius and would record around 39-41 degrees Celsius in the interior districts of TN.