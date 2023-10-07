Begin typing your search...

Medical student swoons to death in college in Chromepet

On Friday afternoon, she told the professor about developing a severe stomachache.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2023 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-07 00:16:11.0  )
Medical student swoons to death in college in Chromepet
Representative image

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl collapsed and died in her college in Chromepet on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mohana Lakshmi of Kovilambakkam, a first-year medical of Balaji Medical College in Chromepet. On Friday afternoon, she told the professor about developing a severe stomachache.

The doctors who were at the college gave her some glucose but the girl fell unconscious. A senior doctor who checked Mohana Lakshmi confirmed that she was dead.

On information, the Chromepet police retrieved and sent her body to Chromepet GH for autopsy. A case has been registered under Section 174.

