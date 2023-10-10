Medical camps held for disabled students in govt schools till Oct 17

CHENNAI: With the school education department actively advocating inclusive education, a medical camp under Samagra Shiksha (SS) is being conducted at various schools for students with different physical and mental disability.

As per the department, 2,394 students will undergo different kinds of tests in the on-going medical camps, with the participation of parents.

The medical camp began on October 4 at George Town for 220 students. On Oct 5 and 6, a camp was held for 260 students in Royapuram and 200 students in Periamet respectively. There was a camp for 374 students in Perambur on Oct 9, and 150 students in Purasawalkam on Oct 10.

The camps for both physical and mental tests will be held in Triplicane for 160 students on Oct 11, in Egmore for 180 students on Oct 12, in T Nagar for 140 students on Oct 13, in Adyar for 270 students on Oct 16 and in Mylapore for 140 students on Oct 17.

Staff of the SS department stated that the free medical camp was being conducted for the 2023-24 academic year on behalf of the education department and Handicapped Welfare Office.

One of the in-charges of the camp said, “Through this camp, disabled students between 0-18 years of age will be medically assessed to get a differently-abled certificate, identity card, unique identity card, recommendation of train and bus travel concession, and recommendation for purchase of assistive devices, purchase of scholarship, etc.

This camp would also help them avail Chief Minister’s welfare schemes like free surgery through medical insurance scheme.”