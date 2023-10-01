Med students of 1987, ace doctors across globe, converge at Mahabs

CHENGALPATTU: Chennai-based medical students from the 1987 batch gathered for a reunion in Mahabalipuram on Saturday.

In an act that anchored decades of memories in one place, they shared fond remembrances of the past. More than 60 students from various parts of the world, from USA, Canada, Australia, England, met after 36 years to celebrate their friendship. Two medical professionals, Selvakumar from Thanjavur Medical College and Dr Indira Gandhi from Mahabalipuram, formed a WhatsApp group with all their classmates and got in touch with everyone to organise the reunion.

The group of doctors exchanged details about their respective families and professions. After they decided to have a get-together in September, more than 25 people from abroad and 35 from various parts planned their itinerary and landed at Mahabalipuram for the reunion in front of the popular Krishna’s Butter Ball on Saturday.

The group visited various other monuments in the tourist town such as Arjuna’s penance, Shore temple before retiring to a private hotel where they spent the day enjoying the local cuisine and reminiscing about their college days.