Mechanic electrocuted while servicing air-conditioner in Tambaram Sanatorium

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old mechanic was electrocuted while servicing an air-conditioner in Tambaram Sanatorium on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Prem Kumar of T Nagar, an air-conditioner mechanic. Police said Prem Kumar and a few others have been staying at a private firm in Tambaram Sanatorium to service the air conditioners in the building for the past week.

While servicing the air-conditioner on Tuesday morning, Prem Kumar suffered a severe electric shock and fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital, but the doctors declared that Prem Kumar was brought dead.

On information, the Tambaram police visited the spot and registered a case. Further inquiry is underway.