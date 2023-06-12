Measures taken to control traffic congestion at Kilambakkam: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: To reduce traffic congestion once the Kilambakkam bus stand is open for public use, several measures have been taken by the government, said PK Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments & CMDA on Monday during the inspection of ongoing bridge construction on Stephenson Road.

"Considering the traffic congestion, water stagnation during the monsoon seasons, the Kilambakkam bus stand is being constructed accordingly. Several inspections and review meetings were carried out to develop the infrastructure after the bus stand opened to the public. Of which, we have planned to lay a road and alternative route from Kilambakkam to Ayanancheri, Vandalur road to ensure there is no traffic congestion," stated Sekar Babu.

In addition, the recent rain resulted in water logging in the area to prevent water stagnation during the monsoon seasons. The stormwater drain construction is likely to begin at the end of the month. An estimated cost of Rs 13 crore has been allocated for the project.

Ahead of the northeast monsoon season, stormwater drain construction work has been carried out in various parts of the city.

Chennai Mayor R Priya said that the SWD works are expected to be completed by August.

The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, chief engineer (general) S Rajendiran, and other senior officers of civic body were part of the inspection.