MDMA drug racket busted: 3, including 2 foreigners, arrested

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested three persons, including two Nigerians, after busting a drug racket syndicate following a seizure of 1.58 kg of MDMA tablets recently.

In a joint operation was conducted by Indian Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau, a suspected consignment from France was intercepted on 21 October. The parcel has 3890 number of MDMA tablets - a psychotropic substance. In further follow up action one Indian National M.Srinivasan, a resident of Erode and two Nigerian Nationals Kingsley Obumenem and Azuka Alloysius who are residents of Bangalore were arrested.

Investigation revealed that the Nigerians procured the MDMA tablets from abroad and distributed among users in Bangalore and Chennai.

In the year 2023, NCB Chennai Zone has so far busted 4 Indo Nigerian networks which are suplying synthetic drugs like Cocaine, MDMA, LSD, Amphetamine in cities like Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi.

The number of arrests made in these cases are 15 (3 Indians, 12 foreign Nationals). And total drugs seized are 1.615 kgs cocaine, 1.9 kgs of MDMA tablets, 30 blots LSD and 1 Kg of amphetamine, said a press note from P Aravindhan, zonal director, NCB.