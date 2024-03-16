MCC conducted their PR campaign, ‘Caveo – Think Before You Click’

CHENNAI: The second year students of the Department of Journalism, Madras Christian College recently announced their Public Relations Campaign, ‘Caveo – Think Before You Click,’ which was held on March 13th and 14th, 2024.

The Public Relations Campaign stands as the hallmark Practical event hosted by the second year students, designed to shape and mould the students regarding the functioning of a Public Relations Campaign.

This comprehensive two-day affair entailed immersive sessions at two schools on the first day, providing students with an enriching practical knowledge on the fundamentals of cybersecurity.

The second day was dedicated to spirited intercollege and intracollege competitions, fostering healthy rivalry and showcasing talent, multiple booths set up to educate individuals on the various prevalent cybercrimes and how to protect themselves from the same and engaging sessions on Cybersecurity.

This year’s Public Relations Campaign, entitled ‘Caveo: Think Before You Click’, seeks to explore and highlight the intersection between prevalent cybercrimes with a focus on how to keep one’s system secure through the better understanding of cybersecurity.