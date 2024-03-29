MBA grad, brother among 3 held with LSD stamps smuggled from Kerala

CHENNAI: Three persons including a MBA graduate and a first year post graduate student at a private university were arrested by the City police for alleged possession of LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps - a psychedelic drug near Saidapet metro railway station on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as brothers G Rahul (25) of Pallavaram, G Dharshan Raj (22) of Pallavaram and H Siddheeswaran (22) of Saidapet.

Rahul is the MBA graduate while his brother Dharshan is a first year M Sc Viscom student at a private university while the other person was working in a private firm.

Police sources said that a special team got a tip off about LSD movement and apprehended Siddheeswaran who was in possession of four stamps.

Investigations revealed that he had acquired the stamp from Dharshan Raj and police made him come to Saidapet where he was apprehended too and police found two stamps on him.

Probe revealed that Dharshan Raj sourced the stamps from Kerala through his elder brother, Rahul's contact in Kerala.

A police team conducted searches at Rahul's home in Pallavaram and found 21 LSD stamps there.

All three accused were handed over to the Flower Bazaar Police station who arrested the trio.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.