Mayor R Priya's car met with an accident

CHENNAI: The official vehicle in which Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya was travelling met with an accident in Sennerkuppam near Poonamalle on Friday evening. Her car was hit by a truck from behind.

The Mayor was travelling back from Vellore after attending the DMK election manifesto meeting when the mishap happened. Priya is safe without any injuries while her driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said that the collision happened after a car which as moving in front of the Mayor's vehicle took a turn suddenly, thus slowing down the speed of Priya's official vehicle.

The truck that was following Priya's SUV (TN 04 BL001) smashed her vehicle from behind. The collision had left both the vehicles damaged.