Mayor Priya visits Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal office, receives petitions

CHENNAI: After visit of 15 zones under the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme, Priya would visit the people in the concerned area to understand the issues faced in the locality, said PK Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments on Wednesday at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

Mayor Priya visited the zone 6 office and received petitions from the people for several issues including pension, government jobs, and road damages.



“My husband died due to Covid two years ago, he was working at the burial ground in the locality. We gave petitions to the zonal officials requesting a government job for my son. We even filed a letter in the head office, but no steps have been taken so far. Recently, one of our relatives got a job after his father’s death but we gave it even before them, and there is no inquiry from the government. We hope that giving the petition to the mayor will resolve the issue soon,” said R Uma, a resident of GKM Colony.



Many senior citizens requested the government to provide a pension, they have been struggling to get a pension for over five years. However, there has been no response from the government.

A resident of Kolathur stated that the chimney in the burial ground in the area is not working properly which resulted in the chimney emitting a lot of smoke that disturbs the residents in the locality.



“We have addressed this to the councilors and other civic body authorities, but addressing directly to the Mayor would require a comparatively lesser time span in resolving the issue,” said P Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Kolathur.



After the petition is given to the Mayor, an acknowledgment would be provided manually to people, and a link would be sent to their mobile number.



People can check the status of the problem, and contact the concerned official to follow up on the grievances.



Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, S Sheikh Abdul Rahaman, regional deputy commissioner (central), and other senior officials were part of the event.

