Mayor Priya to visit 3 countries regarding solid waste management project

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya will visit three countries - Spain, Italy, and France regarding solid waste management practices in these countries, and to implement them in Chennai.

"We will leave for Spain tomorrow, as the head office of Urbaser - a solid waste management organization is located there, so we will visit the company first and will discuss the waste management in the country that would be helpful for the development of the city. Also, these countries focus on solid waste management. If possible, we will implement the projects in Chennai," Priya told DT Next.

The official trip will be accompanied by Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, solid waste management chief engineer N Mahesan and the corporation's health officials. The officers will be back in Chennai on June 24.

The Chennai corporation has implemented various projects to make the city a litter-free zone, including the biomining process at the Perungudi dump yard, 18 streets selected as litter - free zone and maintained by the zonal officials, and awareness created among the residents on segregation of solid waste.

Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday laid the foundation to construct six classrooms in Chennai middle school in Royapuram zone (Zone 5) at an estimated cost of Rs 1.60 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project.