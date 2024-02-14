Mayor Priya to hold budget 2024-25 on February 22

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) budget session for the financial year 2024– 2025 will begin on February 22. The session will be chaired by Chennai mayor Priya Rajan for the third consecutive year.

During the present financial year 2023-2024, the mayor had made several announcements and priorities were given for the education sector, storm water drains and solid waste management.

More than Rs 500 crore to relay damaged roads under three projects – Singara Chennai 2.0, TURIF and NSMT. Over 4,000 bus route roads (BRR), and interior roads will be re-laid in the financial year 2023 – 2024. At present, 2469 roads to a length of 376.07 km at an estimate of Rs.214.19cr have been completed and remaining works are under progress.

To address the public issue, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) initiated the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme from 2023-24. The councillors development fund has been increased to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 35 lakh. "While education remains the top priority in the fund allocation. This year, we will also focus on solid waste management and additional funds will be allotted during the budget to improve the system and implement various projects on the same in the upcoming financial year," said mayor Priya.

In addition, the city corporation floated a tender to relay 1,173 roads at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore under the State Finance Commission fund for the fiscal year 2024 – 2025.