Mayor Priya presides over grand finale of Rajasthani Olympiad 2023

CHENNAI: Rajasthani Association of Tamil Nadu organised the grand finale of the first Rajasthani Olympiad 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the event was presided over by Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, BSF Commandant Kuldeep Chowdhary, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) Sunil Mathur, CEO of Tablets (India) Ltd, RK Jhanwar, former cricketer S Sharath and digital entrepreneur Barkha Shah.

The event witnessed flag hoisting, march past, Olympic torch, Oath taking, aerobics performances, athletics, track and field games and other sports competitions.

More than 1,400 students from around 25 Rajasthani schools, around 50 Rajasthani organisations and Jinendra Jyoti differently abled children participated.