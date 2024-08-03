Mayor Priya launches awareness campaign on women safety at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar park in Shenoy Nagar

CHENNAI: Chennai has been widely regarded as a safe city by different metrics.

According to a study conducted by the Gender and Policy Lab in 2023, 62 percent of women who had experienced harassment said they didn't receive any support from bystanders.

Mayor R Priya launched a campaign - Thappunu Therinja Pattunu Kealu (If you know something is wrong, question it immediately) on Saturday at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar park in Shenoy Nagar.

The campaign by Gender and Policy Lab to promote women's safety in public spaces.

It encourages citizen involvement as by-standers, sensitizing them on women's safety and on how to react when they see a woman getting harassed in a public place.

The study in 2023 revealed that 53 percent of the 3,000 women respondents surveyed felt that it is highly safe and 37 percent of women felt it was moderately safe.

The campaign promotes citizen involvement as a collective responsibility in a manner sensitive to the harassed. One of the main reasons women don't report harassment in buses and bus stops is to avoid drawing attention to themselves. In cases where we promote. The campaign has been cautious in promoting 'pattunu kealu' instead of Thati keikirathu' because violent reactions don't benefit anyone involved, noted an official release on Saturday.

A city feels safe when everyone collectively fosters a supportive atmosphere of safety for women instead of being mute bystanders, since, it is not possible for the law enforcement to be there for every incident, Bystander intervention is similar to a first-aid which can de-escalate a situation if done right.

It is noted that the campaign would be launched at Pheonix mall on August 10 and 11, to create awareness among the women in the city.