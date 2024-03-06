Mayor Priya launched drone fogging at Otteri Nullah on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Mayor Priya Rajan on Wednesday launched drone fogging at Otteri Nullah and it will be carried out in the canals and water bodies across the city to control the mosquito menace. She further stated that the dengue cases are under control and reported 18 cases so far in the city.



Speaking to the reporters, the mayor said, "After the northeast monsoon ended, we have been fogging storm water drains and canals to eradicate mosquito breeding. Now, we have started drone fogging at Otteri Nullah and it will be continued in canal areas across the city. Also, sludge has been removed with the help of Water Resources Department (WRD)."

The department will focus to desilt the water body before the onset of the northeast monsoon to prevent inundation. The corporation has sufficient equipment to eradicate mosquito breeding such as 440 compressor sprayer, 109 power sprayer, 287 battery sprayer, 219 hand fogging machines, 8 mini fogging, 68 vehicle mounting fogging and six drone fogging.

"Door to door fogging and inspection has been carried out as dengue mosquito breeds in the fresh water. In March 2023, the city reported 31 cases whereas now it has reduced to 18 cases," added Priya.

Minister for Hindu religion and charitable endorsement and CMDA, P K Sekar Babu; Dr. V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, additional commissioner (health), city health officer Dr M Jagadeesan and other senior officials were part of it.