Mayor Priya inaugurates special medical camp for fever & dengue prevention in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya inaugurated the special dengue and fever camps in the city on Sunday.

She inspected the camp at the Srinivasan Nagar area of Greater Chennai Corporation in the Adyar zone.

After a surge in the cases of fever and dengue across the State, the State health department is organising special health camps to identify the cases of fever at the earliest and provide the required medical treatment to them in the identified hotspot areas that have seen a surge in the cases of fever. Nearly 3,000 cases of fever are being reported on a daily basis across Tamil Nadu and about 360 people are being treated for dengue across the State currently.

As many as 1,000 fever camps are being organised across the State, of which 45 special medical camps at the rate of three per zone are being held in 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The Mayor requested the public to make use of these medical camps and get themselves checked in case of any symptoms.

A total of 3,962 medical camps have been conducted from June 2023 to date in the 15 zones of the Corporation. These camps have benefitted a total of 1,33,589 people.

The schools are also being monitored by the respective health inspectors to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes on their premises.

The school staff, students, and teachers are also being given awareness on dengue prevention and fever case identification.

The health officials in each zone are sending the details of those who have been diagnosed with fever in the government hospitals and Chennai Corporation healthcare facilities, private hospitals, and laboratories to the state health department.

The reports are being sent to the concerned zones and health inspectors are being informed in this regard to undertake the mosquito prevention activities. The treatment of flu patients in clinics is also being monitored.