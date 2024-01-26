Mayor Priya hoisted national flag at Ripon Building on Republic Day

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag at Ripon Building on Republic Day and released tricolor balloons into the sky.

The Mayor accepted the salute from the volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides. Following, the students of the Greater Chennai Corporation schools performed cultural performances at the corporation office premises.

Later, she presented letters of appreciation to those who had paid the highest property tax and those who paid the tax on time to the Chennai Corporation. As many as 137 officers and employees were presented with certificates and medals for exemplary work. The mayor distributed appreciation certificates and prizes to the corporation school students who participated in the cultural program.

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumaar, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, additional commissioner (revenue and finance) R Lalitha, joint commissioner Dr GS Sameeran, senior officials of the corporation, and ward councillors were presented in Republic day celebration.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director T G Vijay unfurled the national flag at the head office in Chindratripet. Following that, he distributed to the employees of the metro water board for their outstanding service for 25 years.