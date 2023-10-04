Mayor Priya chairs monsoon preparedness meeting

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya chaired a meeting along with bureaucrats of civic body and service departments on monsoon preparedness works ahead of the northeast monsoon which is likely to commence in the next two weeks.





The officials were instructed to speed up the developmental works carried out in the city with safety measures and ensure equipment was kept ready in case of water logging during the monsoon for the next three months.

The ongoing construction of storm water drains and desilting of drains should be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The civic body has kept more than 500 motor pumps across the city to pump out rainwater stagnation and an additional 41 motor pumps near the subways to drain water immediately and make sure the subways are open for traffic.

With the help of fishermen community boats are kept ready to rescue the people staying in the low-lying areas, Priya instructed the officials.

As many as 160 relief centers in corporation schools, community halls, and marriage halls should be kept ready so that the public can be rescued and accommodated safely during monsoon floods. Also, 101 medical teams should be ready to treat the public for monsoon diseases. The officials are advised to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of monsoon diseases and use mosquito repellent and ensure that adequate stock of medicines and bleaching powder.

“Drinking water should be supplied without interruption in the residential areas and relief camps during the monsoon season. The authorities should check the chlorine level in drinking water. The pumping stations must be functional round the clock and maintained properly to remove stagnated sewage on the roads,” said mayor.

Excavation work being done on behalf of the Electricity Board should be completed at the earliest. Adequate manpower should be available round the clock to promptly repair power outages during monsoons. It has been advised to ensure that the height of electrical boxes in low-lying areas is increased to prevent mishaps. Priya urged the Water Resources Department and Highways Department to clear the garbage and silt from the water bodies for the free flow of rainwater.