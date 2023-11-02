Mayor inspects GCC Integrated Command and Control Center for monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya discussed the monsoon preparedness measures by the Corporation and said that additional equipment and facilities have been arranged to ensure that there is no inundation in the city. The mayor monitored the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) to monitor the monsoon preparedness measures in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation limits and the centre will recieve flood and water logging alerts.



All areas under the Corporation will be monitored through a 24-hour integrated command and control room during the monsoon. The officials from various other government departments have also been appointed to monitor the situation. The helpline number 1913, which was functioning with 5 connections to receive complaints from the public in the Integrated Command and Control Room, will now function with 15 connections. Apart from this, the public can also call 044-2561 9204, 044-2561 9206 and 044-2561 9207 to lodge monsoon related complaints.

The mayor inspected the same on Thursday and said that the stormwater drainage works are being actively carried out in the areas under the Chennai Corporation since last year. She said that about 1500 km stretch of stormwater drains construction work is completed in areas under Chennai Corporation and the first phase works have been completed, the second phase of the work is in progress.

"A stretch of 769 km in Kosasthalaiyar basin, under zone 1, 2 and 3 is being developed through the funding from Asian Development Bank and rainwater drainage works are being carried out in the stretch of length 518.63 km," said the Mayor.

She added that of the 162.86 km in Kovalam basin under the zones 12, 14 and 15, 78.49 km of the works have been carried out on the length and rainwater drainage works have been completed along the length. All remaining works will be completed by 2025. The remaining work will be completed within 10 days.

A total of 22 subways including 16 subways maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation and 6 tunnels maintained by the Highways Department have been equipped with automatic surveillance cameras in the areas under the Chennai Corporation.

As many as 845 motor pumps are kept ready in the areas with water inundation and 100 HP motor pumps are kept ready in 37 low-lying areas identified in the Corporation limits. Efforts have been made to install efficient motor pumps by the end of this week. The Corporation has also undertaken debris removal and there are 6 vehicle-mounted tree pruning machines, 264 hand-operated tree pruning machines and 8 electrical tree pruning machines available for removal of fallen trees.

As many as 169 relief shelters have been kept ready including the community hall. A public kitchen has been kept ready at Chintadripet to cook food for 1,500 people at relief shelters at a time.

Additionally, medical camps are being conducted and mosquito breeding checks are also being conducted by the local body. Last year, Rs 5 lakh was allocated to each zone for the monsoon preparedness. An additional Rs.10 lakh has been allocated to the zone this year so that no work should be stopped due to lack of funds. A total of 23,000 personnel have been appointed to carry out the work during the rainy season in the Corporation.