Mayor distributes free laptops to children of sanitation workers

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya presented free laptops to the children of sanitation workers working in Urbaser Sumeet company, which carries out solid waste management works in the Greater Chennai Corporation to help them with higher education.



She presented free laptops under the project "Kalvi Paalam" to facilitate the higher education of the children of sanitation workers working in the company. Under this scheme, the students of class 12th and the students of class 10th were provided with laptops and tabs respectively. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan was also present at the event.