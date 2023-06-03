Maximum temperature continues to haunt capital Chennai

CHENNAI: The State capital continues to experience intense heat with the maximum temperature crossing more than 42 degree Celsius due to north westerlies and delay in sea breeze in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded the hottest day with 42.6 degree Celsius and 42.1 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature in the current summer season.

The mercury level is likely to further surge by two to four degree Celsius than normal for the next few days, warned weather department officials.

On Saturday, Vellore recorded 41.3 degree Celsius, Madurai airport 40.5 degree Celsius, Cuddalore 40 degree Celsius. "The recent Mocha cyclonic storm made landfall over the sea resulting in a change in wind flow pattern. Usually, the westerly wind is hot to the land and now the coastal districts experience north westerlies that worsens the situation," explained P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning center of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

"In addition, the sea breeze sets around 11.30 am, whereas now it delays by two to three hours and weaker that led to surge in the maximum temperature in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Cuddalore," he added.

Chennai's Meenambakkam continues to record the highest maximum temperature and became the hottest city in the state during the summer season this year. On May 16, the suburbs recorded 42.7 degree Celsius, subsequently on June 2, 42.4 degree Celsius was recorded as the third highest temperature.

Similarly, the weather station in Nungambakkam has recorded around 40 degree Celsius for the past few days.

As the state is closer to Andhra Pradesh, the hot wind gets pushed towards Tamil Nadu, after Vellore, Chennai has become the hottest city in the state. The weather department mentioned that the maximum temperature is likely to soar till June 15.

If there is any change in the wind pattern, increase in moisture level, or cyclonic circulation over the sea during the southwest monsoon which is likely to commence on June 4 the maximum temperature might drop, RMC sources said.

"Usually, before the onset of SW monsoon the temperature would spike in Tamil Nadu and the maximum temperature is expected to surge till June 9. Nungambakkam has recorded its all time fifth hottest day on Saturday (June 3)," said Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John.

The annual extreme temperature for the month of June was recorded in 2012 with 42.4 degree Celsius, whereas on Saturday (June 3, 2023) it was 42.1 degree Celsius. In 2014, it was 41.8 degree Celsius, 41.5 degree Celsius in 2019. On June 3, 1948, the Nungambakkam station recorded 43.3 degree Celsius, as per the RMC data.

Maximum temperature is city and suburbs:

Vanakaram – 42.6 degree Celsius

Meenambakkam – 42.6 degree Celsius

Chembarambakkam – 42.5 degree Celsius

MRC Nagar – 41.8 degree Celsius

Madhavaram – 41.4 degree Celsius