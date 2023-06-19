Master the art of cocktail creation at these mixology workshops

CHENNAI: If you are passionate about making cocktails and enjoy entertaining friends, attending a mixology course is an excellent way to enhance your bartending skills. While mixology workshops may be limited in the city, Sin and Tonic recently organised an engaging workshop focused on gin. Led by Karthik Palaniappan, co-founder of Bar Masons and an experienced bartender since 2006, the workshop aimed to introduce participants to the world of mixology. Karthik explains, “We chose to focus on gin because it’s gaining popularity in the Chennai alcohol market. Indian gins, in particular, are experiencing high demand internationally. Our goal was to showcase the versatility of gin and share some exciting cocktail recipes that attendees can try, both at the bar and in the comfort of their homes. We also provided essential techniques for crafting exceptional cocktails.”





Bar Masons, Karthik’s company, regularly hosts workshops, and the response to this particular event was overwhelmingly positive. “It was an interactive session where participants actively shared their experiences. They were delighted to discover that simple yet impressive drinks can be prepared for house parties. A few participants also noted down recipes and tips, making the workshop a truly hands-on experience. By keeping the group size small, we ensured personalised attention,” he adds.



A mixology course not only allows you to master various techniques and explore diverse ingredients, but also provides an opportunity to expand your knowledge of beer, wine, and spirits. Also, you can connect with like-minded individuals who share your enthusiasm for mixology. Meera Prem, a workshop participant, recounts her experience, saying, “Having heard about mixology classes in Chennai, I was eagerly searching for an opportunity to participate. When I discovered Sin and Tonic’s workshop, I knew it was the perfect chance. The experience was truly captivating as we explored a variety of flavour combinations, with a special emphasis on gin as the star ingredient. The session was highly informative, and the best part was getting hands-on in creating our own cocktails. One combination that stood out was the hibiscus-infused gin, which added a delightful twist to the drink. We also discovered the refreshing blend of gin with a cucumber flavour, which was a real treat for the taste buds.”