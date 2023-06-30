Massive Knowledge Park opened at AMET University at Thenpattinam

CHENGALPATTU: In what appears to be a shot in the arm for students looking to pursue interesting courses during graduation, the AMET University has opened a new ‘Knowledge Park’ at Thenpattinam on East Coast Road. The campus that sprawls over an area of 150 acres will house various departments such as marine engineering, information technology, medicine, law, life sciences and agriculture. A vast level of research, study and training will be carried out in these courses and there are plans of expansion in the future. AMET University Trustee Sushila Ramachandran inaugurated the knowledge park and University Director and Chancellor Dr J Ramachandran and Vice Chancellor Dr Rajesh Ramachandran were present at the function. The park houses an educational complex, hostel, mess, parade grounds, sports grounds, cafeteria etc with modern facilities. In a first of its kind, the campus also has a ‘Maersk Speciality Centre’, a unit of AP Moller-Maersk, which aims at providing state of the art education for marine engineering graduates.

