Mason held for woman’s murder in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old mason on murder charges after a woman labourer he assaulted at workplace three days ago succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was identified as A Saranya (33) of MGR Nagar. On March 29, when Saranya was at a construction site in KK Nagar, the accused, Velmurugan had sexually harassed her. Saranya took her mobile phone to call her husband when the accused hit her with a hammer.

She succumbed to injuries at the Royapettah Hospital early Tuesday morning. MGR Nagar Police arrested accused Velmurugan. In another incident, a casual labourer was killed at Madhavaram bus terminus on Monday night by another man after a quarrel over ‘sleeping place’.

On Monday night, accused Sivasankaran (47) picked up an argument in drunken state and smashed a stone against Velavendhan’s (38) head. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Madhavaram Police arrested Sivasankaran.