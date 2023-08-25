Mason electrocuted while clearing stagnant water inside house

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, a mason who was clearing the water stagnated in his house after rains got electrocuted after he touched a livewire on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Pazhani, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Perungudi. Police said that after overnight rains for two days, water entered his house.

After returning from work on Thursday, Pazhani had used a motor pump to clear the water from his house. While he was at the job, he attempted to shift the motor at a different place and came in contact with a wire and got electrocuted, police said.

Hearing his cries, his wife, Shanthi who was outside the home alerted the neighbours and Pazhani was shifted to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Thoraipakkam police registered a case and sent the body for post mortem. Pazhani is survived by his wife and four children, police said.