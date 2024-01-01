Marginal drop in Commercial LPG cylinder price; costs Rs 1,924.50 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commercial cooking gas (LPG) prices dropped by Rs 4.50 per 19-kg cylinder and is being sold at Rs 1,924.50.

A 19-kg cylinder in Chennai was being sold at Rs 1,929. In this case, the price has been further reduced today.

Commercial gas cylinder prices were reduced by Rs 39 on December 22nd and are currently being reduced by Rs 4.50.

However, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder remains at Rs 918.50.