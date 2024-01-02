Marginal cut in bus fares from Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: The bus fares from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam to southern districts have been reduced marginally. The price has been reduced on an average of Rs 20 to Rs 35.

Since the terminus is 32 km away from CMBT in Koyambedu, the price has been reduced accordingly.

However, the price remains the same for the SETC buses to Tiruchy from both Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The newly inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) has been built on a grand scale to reduce traffic congestion in Chennai, had started functioning from December 30. From this station, buses ply to Nellai, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindugul districts.