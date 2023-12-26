Margazhi’s musical melody echoes in unlikely spaces like hospitals, hotels

CHENNAI: In the past few days, the city has been buzzing with music and dance performances in various sabhas. Despite the usual practice of sabha hopping, this time, enthusiasts found themselves in a unique venue – a hospital, where artists took the stage!

Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, in collaboration with The Music Forum, organised the Margazhi Maha Utsavam from December 8 to 17 at the hospital auditorium. Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, shares that the decision to host the Margazhi Maha Utsavam at the hospital stemmed from a deep understanding of the healing power of music.

Rasikas enjoying a concert at Kauvery Hospital

“Beyond being a source of entertainment, we aimed to highlight the therapeutic effects of music, such as reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, and contributing to overall healing. This initiative created a unique and uplifting atmosphere, acknowledging the significant role of music in promoting well-being and recovery,” says Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj.



He observes a positive audience reaction, noting that the event blended traditions, lifted spirits, and contributed to overall well-being. “This gentle reminder of our strong roots in art, music, and spirituality resonated well with the audience. Approximately 150 to 170 participants attended the event daily, including outsiders, contributing to a diverse crowd beyond the hospital premises,” he adds.

Taj Coromandel has also joined the music celebration by hosting concerts for their patrons to enjoy. Naved Karbelkar, the Hotel Manager of Taj Coromandel, emphasises the hotel’s historical commitment to culture and cuisine, acting as a vanguard for both. “Taj Coromandel has consistently hosted diverse cultural events, championing artists across various forms,” states Karbelkar. Recognising the significance of Margazhi, the hotel is now integrating this cultural celebration into its offerings.

Karbelkar explains, “Renowned Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan will inaugurate the event on December 26, engaging in a conversation with Subhashree Thanikachalam. Together, they will explore the cultural importance of Margazhi and discuss the cuisine that gains popularity during this season.”

Sudha Raghunathan

Highlighting the culinary aspect, Karbelkar shares, “What’s more exciting is that the chefs at Taj have meticulously crafted a menu that pays homage to the traditional flavours of the region, offering a gastronomic journey that mirrors the essence of Margazhi.” The menu is intricately designed around the Margazhi season, drawing inspiration from various dance and music forms. Starters are aptly named ‘varnams’, the main course takes the form of ‘ragam’, and beverages are referred to as ‘jalatharangam’.



Southern Spice, Taj Coromandel

Describing the ambience, Karbelkar notes, “A beautiful stage has been made at Southern Spice where renowned artists will perform classical recitals from December 26 to 30.” The performances will showcase various traditional forms such as veena, flute, saxophone, and more.

