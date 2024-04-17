Mansoor Ali Khan in ICU after chest discomfort

CHENNAI: Veteran actor and founder of India Jananayaga Puligal party, Mansoor Ali Khan is admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. He felt a sudden chest discomfort while campaigning in Vellore earlier today. Speaking to DT Next, Mansoor ‘s publicist told DT Next, “His erratic schedule took a toll on his health. He is in the ICU currently. He has been diagnosed with fluid accumulation in the lungs and is expected to be back to normal soon.”

More details are awaited on his health condition.