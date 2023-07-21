Manipur viral video: DMK's women wing to hold agitation in Chennai on July 23

CHENNAI: DMK women’s wing is set to hold an agitation in Chennai on July 23 condemning the Union government for failing to protect women in Manipur, where two Kuki women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men in B Phainom village on May 4.

So far, the Manipur Police have arrested four accused in the case.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the distressing viral video while addressing the media ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament. He said that he is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society". "No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said.

The incident also rocked the Parliament Monsoon session's first day, with proceedings of both Houses affected.

With the Opposition members in both Houses adamant about a discussion on Manipur, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice. The Upper House was first adjourned till 12 noon following obituary references, and then, till 2 pm, over the Opposition demanding a discussion on the Manipur situation.

On Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has issued a notice to the Manipur government and the State's police chief over the incident. The Supreme Court also said it was “deeply disturbed” by the viral video asked the Centre and State to take action against the perpetrators.

The Centre on Thursday asked Twitter and other social media to take down the video as the matter is under investigation.