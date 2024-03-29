Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy students shine in TNPSC exams

CHENNAI: Thirty-one (31) candidates who received free coaching at the Manidhanaeyam IAS Academy have cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's interview conducted to select Group I officers.

According to the statement issued by the founder of Manidhanaeyam IAS academy, Saidai Duraisamy, K. Tinu Aravind secured the 4th rank, P. Ramasundhari secured the 5th rank, and D. Jeffi Crazia secured the 9th rank.

"P George secured the 12th rank, AB Ganesh - 22nd rank, T Adityan - 23rd rank, C Murugan - 24th rank, K Vignesh - 26th rank, M Mariselvi - 27th rank, R Bhavadharini - 30th rank, R Karumaaridhasan - 31st rank, M Pechiammal - 34th rank, R Dhanalakshmi - 37th rank, M Elanchezhiyan - 41st rank, S Bharathi Vijayalakshmi - 45th rank, C Yuvaraj - 62nd rank, Francis Sahaya Arockiya Mary - 88th rank, G Dineshkumar - 173rd rank, C Alamelu - 194th rank," the release read.

He further announced that the aspirants, who are preparing for TNPSC's Group I and Group IV exams, can register on the www.mntfreeias.com portal to attend the free mock tests on March 30.