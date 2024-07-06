Manidhanaeyam Academy student secures 80th all-India rank in CAPF recruitment exam

CHENNAI: K Gowri Shankar, who got training in Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy in Chennai, has secured 80th position at the All India level in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) exams for the recruitment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

A release from the academy here said that every year the UPSC is conducting exams for the recruitment of assistant commandants in CAPF.

Last year the UPSC, in its notification on April 26, 2023, had announced that there were as many as 322 vacancies for assistant commandant posts in CAPF.

After the written exams, which were conducted by the UPSC on August 6, the medical tests was also organised from December 12 to 14.

After that, the personnel interview was held from May 1 to June 12, 2024.

Accordingly, the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy has conducted a series of training including mock interviews for the students through experts.

The UPSC results were published on July 5, 2024.

Further, three candidates, who were trained in the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy, were selected for getting the assistant commandant jobs in CAPF.

Hailing the efforts of the students, who cracked the UPSC exam for the post of assistant commandant, Saidai Duraisamy, Chairman and founder of Manidhanaeyam Academy wished Gowri Shankar, who secured 80th rank in all over India.