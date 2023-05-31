Mandala art: Unlocking therapeutic power of self-expression

CHENNAI: Amidst the various forms of therapy, art therapy has gained immense popularity, with mandala art emerging as a prominent practice. The lockdown period witnessed a surge in people turning to mandala art, as a means of engagement and self-expression. Varalakshmi Bharanidharan, an experienced facilitator of mandala workshops in schools and corporates, shares that, this art form has seen a significant rise in participation. “While there was already interest in mandala art, its popularity soared during the pandemic. Online classes witnessed a surge in enrollment, as individuals recognised the therapeutic benefits of mandala art, in addressing anxiety and fear,” Varalakshmi tells DT Next.

She adds that, as an art therapist, her aim is to simplify the understanding of this art form for everyone. “Often, we accumulate thoughts and emotions unknowingly, leading to feelings of anxiety, fear, and anger. These pent-up emotions can leave us restless, depressed, and searching for answers. Mandala art therapy, particularly in one-on-one sessions, offers a medium for release. Recognising that each individual’s needs and requirements differ, basic training can be conducted in a group setting, but when delving into conceptual mandala art, individual sessions prove most effective in helping participants express their emotions,” she adds.





Mandala art serves not only as a stress relief tool, but also as a powerful means of meditation and self-discovery. However, it is crucial to understand the language of mandala art. The growth of the artist community in the city is evident through the increasing number of workshops and exhibitions. Yet, Varalakshmi emphasises that there remains a need for greater awareness and comprehension of the true essence of mandala art. “People often confuse mandala art with doodling. It is important to teach the language of mandala art in its correct format, to ensure its effectiveness.”

Lakshmi Dharshini, an architect-turned-artist specializing in dot mandala, has discovered the therapeutic benefits of this unique art form. “Dot mandala takes time to complete, typically a week or two. As an architect, I began practising dot mandala as a form of therapy, self-taught through trial and error, and YouTube tutorials. It greatly assisted me in overcoming anxiety and depression,” says Lakshmi.

Recognising the calming and composed state dot mandala brings, the architect conducts physical classes in Chennai. “Each art piece demands hours of dedication, cultivating patience and aiding in anxiety management. The effectiveness of dot mandala, as an art therapy has been attested to, by many workshop participants.”

Engaging in mandala art can be an immersive experience, allowing individuals to delve deep within themselves. “The goal is to provide people with a comprehensive understanding of this art form. In dot mandala, patterns evolve naturally rather than being predetermined. While there were only a few professional practitioners initially, teaching individuals to develop their own designs has expanded the possibilities,” adds Lakshmi.

