Manappakkam residents want damaged roads relaid

CHENNAI: The poor road conditions and sewage stagnation have forced the Manapakkam residents to approach the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) demanding to relay the entry and exit areas of the Marvel Riverview County Road.

The members of the Marvel Riverview County Owners’ Welfare Association (MRVCOWA), Manapakkam, have also written to multiple departments and CM Cell requesting action in this regard.

“A portion of the Marvel Riverview County Road has been laid with cement. But, the entry and exit of the road have been left out by the CMWSSB after undertaking pipeline works for several months,” a resident told the DT Next.

The resident said the condition of the road worsens during the rainfall and will be in no shape to use for commuters and residents. “Besides, sewage leakage is another woe adding to the adverse road condition,” the resident added.

A member of the county welfare association noted that a CMWSSB official visited the colony on September 25 and said that he does not have permission for relaying roads in the exit and entry areas.

“While the concreting work of the main road was underway, the official informed us that he does not have the necessary approval to concrete the approach roads and asked us to give our representation to the zonal officer of the Chennai corporation,” added the member.

However, the residents alleged that no action has been taken so far even though the corporation officials assured action after meeting higher-ups in the corporation and CMWSSB on September 26.

The residents have also not received any vital response from the CM Cell, despite filing a complaint on September 26.

The department officials and area councillor did not respond when contacted.