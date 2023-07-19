Man with TV channel dies by suicide in Chennai Press Club

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at the Chennai Press Club near Chepauk on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Manikandan (48), a cab driver with a TV news channel.

Manikandan lived with his family at Salaiyar Street in Mandaveli. On Monday night, he sent a video message on WhatsApp to his wife, apologising for taking the extreme step.

Alarmed, his wife alerted her friends who checked on him at the Press Club and found him unconscious. He was moved to the Government Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Triplicane police registered a case and moved his body for post-mortem.

Police said that Manikandan was a habitual drinker and investigating the reason behind his suicide.