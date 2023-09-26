Man with mismatched names not allowed to board flight

CHENNAI: A passenger who had different names on his Aadhaar and ticket was not allowed to board the flight by the Indigo Airline on Sunday. The flight to Madurai was scheduled to depart at 4.55 pm on Sunday.

Airline staff, who were checking passengers, found that Bhava Moideen of Chennai, had booked his ticket online and also got the boarding pass. But the names on his ticket and Aadhaar did not match and hence, did not allow him to board the flight.

He argued with the staff that CISF checked had his ticket and Aadhaar at the entrance and did not find any fault with it. Later, the airport’s higher officials who visited the spot found the names were different.

They also admitted that the CISF official had a made a mistake and that they should have not allowed the Moideen inside the airport. His ticket was cancelled and further inquiry is on.







