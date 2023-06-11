Man who stole bike of newspaper delivery agent arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly stole the two wheeler of a newspaper delivery agent during the early hours of Friday.

The arrested person was identified as E Senthil Kumar alias ‘Psycho’, a resident of Singaravelan Nagar 3rd street in Kasimedu.



The bike owner, Dhandapani (45) of Kaladipet had went to procure newspapers for delivery and had parked his two wheeler by the platform on Vaidyanathan street in Tondiarpet. He walked through a lane to meet other delivery agents and returned to find his bike stolen. The incident happened around 3 am.



Based on Dhandapani’s complaint, Tondiarpet Police registered a case and perused CCTV footage in the area and zeroed in on the suspect. A police team recovered the stolen motorbike and arrested the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.



Police said that the accused is a serial offender and has ten cases against him including theft and extortion.

