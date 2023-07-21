Man who questioned gang cutting cake on road hacked to death in Ambattur

An autorickshaw driver who questioned a gang cutting cake in the middle of the road, obstructing traffic was allegedly hacked to death in Ambattur on early Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamesh. Police said that he is in his early 20s. He was riding back home in his vehicle along with his brother, Sathish when the incident happened, police investigations revealed.

Since a group of men were obstructing the road, cutting cake, Kamesh had got down his auto and asked them to make way. This had resulted in an argument between Kamesh and the group who started assaulting the auto driver.

In the melee, the gang members who were carrying weapons attacked Kamesh and his brother Sathish with weapons and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed the duo lying with blood injuries got them admitted at a hospital and informed the police. Kamesh was declared brought dead at the hospital after which police registered a case of murder and launched a hunt for the suspects.