Man who cheated TN Medical students in Russian Univs held

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly cheated several students from Tamil Nadu studying in Russia by promising to deposit Russian roubles in their bank accounts after collecting money from their families here.



The arrested man was identified as K Anthony Raja of Mangadu.



Recently, the parent of a female student pursuing MBBS at the Crimea State Medical Academy had approached Anthony Raja after the student was recommended his name by her seniors who could facilitate the transfer to pay her college fees.



Believing her college seniors, Kaviarasu of Tirunelveli and Ponnuselvam of Madurai, the 3rd year MBBS student at Russia, KV Manjudarshini had asked her mother to deposit the fee amount in the account of the agent.



However, even after Manjudarshini’s mother depositing Rs 3.5 lakh to Anthony Raja’s account, he did not send the Roubles and kept dodging after which the student’s mother approached Avadi City Police.



After investigations, police found that the accused has cheated 40 students so far and has usurped over Rs 1.5 crore.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

