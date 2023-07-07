Man warned for stealing milk packets from homes to feed pregnant wife

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man stole milk sachets from drop boxes outside houses in Mogappair allegedly to feed his pregnant wife. He was caught by the police and after verifying the antecedents, he was let off with a warning by Nolambur Police.

Police sources said that residents complained to their vendor about milk packets missing from the bags on their gates after which the vendor approached the J J Nagar Police.

When Police collected CCTV footage, they zeroed in on the suspect, identified as Gautham of Mogappair.

Police said that Gautham waits in his bike and after the vendor drops the milk packets, he walked to the houses and took the milk packets and escaped.

Police inquiries revealed that Gautham got married in March against the families' wishes.

He worked at a private firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate and was also working as a food delivery agent to make ends meet. As his wife became pregnant, his expenses doubled and he resorted to steal milk packets to feed his wife.

Police collected his fingerprints and checked his antecedents to verify if he was involved in previous offences and let him off with a warning.