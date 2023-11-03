Man wanted for chit-fund fraud ran over by speeding truck

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who was allegedly absconding after swindling money from several people via chit fund died in a road accident when he attempted to cross the road in Vanagaram on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as S Ganesan, 45, from Pillaiyar Koil Street in Saidapet who was running a grocery store in the locality.

Police said that Ganesan has been running the Deepavali chit fund. He died after being hit by a truck on Poonamallee High Road.

His body was shifted to the Kilpauk Government College and Hospital for post-mortem.

As the Koyambedu traffic police registered a case and were unable to identify the body, they identified him after coming to know from a complaint lodged by his family saying that Ganesan was missing.

After a preliminary investigation, police said that Ganesan had collected at least Rs two crore from several people for the Deepavali chit fund and did not return the money. He was missing from his house for the past few days.