Man wanted by Punjab police for 6 years detained at city airport

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man who was wanted by the Punjab police was detained at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. Immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers who were about to board Etihad Airlines flight to Bahrain via Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning.

When scanning the passport of Ravi Singh of Punjab, officials found that he was a ‘Wanted’ man by the Punjab police for the past six years. Soon, they detained him, and conducted inquiries. They found that he had several cases under various sections filed against him. To avoid being arrested, he was about to escape to Bahrain.

The immigration officials handed Ravi to the airport police, and informed the Punjab police. Soon, a special team would arrive in Chennai and take Ravi into their custody.