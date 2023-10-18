Man, wanted by Karnataka police, caught at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man, on the lookout by the Karnataka police for the past 12 years, was detained at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The immigration officials, while checking the passengers who arrived from Kuwait, found one Prasanth of Karnataka was wanted by the Karnataka police for the past 12 years and two LOCs had been issued for him.

A case against him for attacking the government staff with weapons was registered in 2011, but he managed to escape abroad before his arrest.

Another case of woman harassment was also registered against Prasanth in 2016 by the Karnataka police and later the Karnataka Superintendent of Police issued two LOCs to all the airports across the country.