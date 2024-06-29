Man wanted by Chennai police caught at airport while attempting to fly to UAE

CHENNAI: A man wanted by the city police in a criminal case was caught by the Immigration authorities at the city airport when he attempted to board a flight to the UAE on Friday.

Thirumangalam police had issued a look-out circular against the suspect.

Police identified the man as Vasanth David (35), who was booked by the Thirumangalam police in March this year along with at least 20 other persons under several sections including the Arms Act among others.

Police had seized pistols and bullets from the group who had come in four luxury cars.

A police team had intercepted them near North Main Road, Anna Nagar West extension. Police had also booked Vasanth and his associates under section 353 IPC (deterring public servant from performing duty).

Police sources said that there is also a case against Vasanth David in Anna Nagar police station in a different case. He had recently availed bail in one of the cases.

Meanwhile, Thirumangalam police who had issued a look out notice against Vasanth were informed by the immigration officials at the Airport on Friday after which they took him into custody.

Police sources said that he was attempting to board a flight to Abu Dhabi.